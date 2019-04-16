‘Don’t take anything or anyone for granted’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Producer K Manju’s son making his debut into the film industry has been doing the rounds for a couple of weeks. Now, ready to take the plunge with Paddehuli, Shreyas Manju is all set for his debut this week in Guru Deshpande’s directorial.

The film is turning into a starry affair with actors Ravichandran and Sudharani reuniting after 25 years in the film. Paddehuli will also see Puneeth Rajkumar in a cameo, along with Rakshit Shetty in a pivotal role. This has only boosted the confidence of the newbie, who is keen to showcase his talent in the youth love story.

“In the musical, I play the role of a rockstar. The film is a total entertainer, and will see me in displaying different emotions and sequences, dance, fight, romance, family, sentiments,” says Shreyas, who says that the last 20 minutes of Paddehuli is the highlight of the film. “This is where I strike an emotional chord with the audience. I took seven days during which I prepared for this episode.

As part of his homework, he watched a lot of Hindi and old Kannada films. “I didn’t talk to anybody while shooting the scenes. All this was done only to sync into the emotions of the character. Those who have watched the rushes have given a thumbs up. I am confident that it will connect with the people,” Shreyas explains.

With a sea of newcomers trying their hands at films, how will Shreyas differentiate himself? “With variety of roles,” he says promptly. “This is what legends like Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan are known for. They have set an example with their films, and have won hearts. The best lessons will be learnt by watching their films,” says the actor who is also a follower of Johnny Depp.

Lessons learnt

Even as he gets ready to test the waters of the film industry, Shreyas recalls himself wanting to walk the ramp during his college days. His friends circle laughed off the idea as they didn’t see him as model material. “I’ve transformed completely. And it’s for all to see, especially those who laughed at me,” he says. What is the best lessons learnt being a producer’s son? “Respect what is available to you, and don’t take anything or anyone for granted. I have seen a lot of newcomers

coming home in the hope of getting a chance in films. When my turn came, I made sure to make best

use of the opportunity,” he says.