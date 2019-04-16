Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Don’t take anything or anyone for granted’

Ready to take the film industry plunge with Paddehuli, Shreyas Manju is all set for his debut this week in Guru Deshpande’s directorial.

Published: 16th April 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Producer K Manju’s son making his debut into the film industry has been doing the rounds for a couple of weeks. Now, ready to take the plunge with Paddehuli, Shreyas Manju is all set for his debut this week in Guru Deshpande’s directorial.

The film is turning into a starry affair with actors Ravichandran and Sudharani reuniting after 25 years in the film. Paddehuli will also see Puneeth Rajkumar in a cameo, along with Rakshit Shetty in a pivotal role. This has only boosted the confidence of the newbie, who is keen to showcase his talent in the youth love story. 

“In the musical, I play the role of a rockstar. The film is a total entertainer, and will see me in displaying different emotions and sequences, dance, fight, romance, family, sentiments,” says Shreyas, who says that the last 20 minutes of Paddehuli is the highlight of the film. “This  is where I strike an emotional chord with the audience. I took seven days during which I prepared for this episode. 

As part of his homework, he watched a lot of Hindi and old Kannada films. “I didn’t talk to anybody while shooting the scenes. All this was done only to sync into the emotions of the character. Those who have watched the rushes have given a thumbs up. I am confident that it will connect with the people,” Shreyas explains.  

With a sea of newcomers trying their hands at films, how will Shreyas differentiate himself? “With variety of roles,” he says promptly. “This is what legends like Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan are known for. They have set an example with their films, and have won hearts. The best lessons will be learnt by watching their films,” says the actor who is also a follower of Johnny Depp.

Lessons learnt

Even as he gets ready to test the waters of the film industry, Shreyas recalls himself wanting to walk the ramp during his college days. His friends circle laughed off the idea as they didn’t see him as model material. “I’ve transformed completely. And it’s for all to see, especially those who laughed at me,” he says.  What is the best lessons learnt being a producer’s son? “Respect what is available to you, and don’t take anything or anyone for granted. I have seen a lot of newcomers 
coming home in the hope of getting a chance in films. When my turn came, I made sure to make best 
use of the opportunity,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
Video
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp