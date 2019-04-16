Nagathihalli Chandrashekar consults daughter for title 

By Express News Service

Director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar is busy with the post-production work for his upcoming film, which is yet to be titled. While there were speculations that it would be called Love in London, the director has ruled it out. Apparently, Nagathihalli is taking time to name the film, and is consulting his daughter Kanasu, who has written the film’s story. In all likelihood, he plans to announce the title in the next 10 days.

This project produced by Shankare Gowda Y N is likely to give a U-turn to Vasishta Simha’s career. The actor, who has played villian in various films, will be seen as a full-fledged hero. The film has Manvitha Kamath in the female lead, along with Anant Nag and Sumalatha Ambareesh in the ensemble cast. This romantic and crime drama that will bring in the cultural and ideological differences between the two countries, will now begin the dubbing process. The director is said to be simultaneously working on the re-recording. With Arjun Janya scoring the music, the film has British cameraman Will Price on board.