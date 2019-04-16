'Raja Garbha': Sumanth Shailendra picks up suspense thriller

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sumanth Shailendra, who had taken a break from films for marriage, is now back to work with Raja Garbha. The bilingual, made in Kannada and Telugu, will be directed by Ashok Kadaba, who made his directorial debut with Amrutha Galige.

This suspense thriller, which swings between the 70s and present, will be his commercial film. Produced by Mahantesh, an official announcement on when the makers plan to take the project on floors, will be made on April 20.

Amrita Acharya

The actor, who started with Aata, has worked in films like Dilwala, Tirupathi Express, Bettangere, Bhale Jodi, and Lee. Sumanth also made his Telugu debut with Brand Babu. Raja Garbha will also mark the debut of Amrita Acharya in Kannada.

The actor, who has previously worked in a couple of Telugu films, will feature as the female lead in her first Sandalwood outing.

The film also brings back Sayaji Shinde, who plays a pivotal role, along with Avinash and Pavitha Lokesh as part of the cast. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by KV Raju. Ravi Basrur of KGF fame scores the music for the film.

The makers have finalised the locations--Agumbe, Brahmavar, Sirsi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Sumanth and Sayaji will participate in the first schedule.