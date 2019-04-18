For debut directorial, KR Murali Krishna inspired by R K Narayan’s novel

By Express News Service

Engineer-turned-advocate K R Murali Krishna will make his directorial debut with Gara. While he has produced a number of films, this is his first outing as a director. Interestingly, his first film is inspired by RK Narayan’s Astrologer’s Day.

“Short stories written by R K Narayan will get the viewer into a questioning mode. It’s a deep story told in a simplistic manner. As an advocate, when I read Astrologer’s Day, I too, had a number of questions, which answers eventually became my subject,” says the first-time director.

The makers are now targetting a May 3 release, featuring Rehman, Aditya Aryan, Neha Pattil and Avanthika in the cast. The film also has ace comedian Johnny Lever making his Kannada debut. He will be sharing screen space with Sadhu Kokila.

The film has Bollywood dance choreographer Saroj Khan directing two songs for Gara.