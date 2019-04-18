Here is how you can win a Premier Padmini open-top car!

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The makers of Premier Padmini have come up with a novel idea to connect with the audience. With the film bearing the name of a popular yesteryear’s car, the team has decided to put up a Premier Padmini for auction.

The audience stands a chance of owning a modified version of the open- top Premier Padmini. The car will be on display at the main theatre on the days of its release (April 26), and audience can bid for it. “The vintage car plays a prominent role just like Jaggesh, Pramod, Sudharani and Madhoo. It was quite a challenging task for us to look for a car that’s in good condition,” explains producer Shruti Naidu, for whom this film is her first silver screen outing.

And the challenge became harder since the team was specifically looking for not one, but two vintage cars. “Our first choice was a Premier Padmini that was in a working condition. While looking for such cars, we also came across two kinds of people - one who were still maintaining the vehicle with a lot of passion. They didn’t want to sell their vehicle, and wanted to maintain it as an antique piece. Second were those who were willing to sell these cars, which were not in a working condition. It was after a massive search that we were able to figure out two cars, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru,” Shruti says, adding that the team’s other hurdle was modifying a Premier Padmini to an open- top car.

“This vintage vehicle makes use of an old mechanism, and replacing the frames was hard. Finally, an experienced car mechanic in Mysuru was able to create what we had envisioned,” she says.

Though the car was bought for Rs 80,000, the modification alone cost Rs 1 lakh. This car will now be put up for auction.

The film directed by Ramesh Indra revolves around the struggles of marriage and divorce. It is themed around the lead hero, his driver and their relationship with the car. While Hitha Chandrashekar also part of the cast,

Premier Padmini has Arjun Janya scoring the music and cinematography is by Advaita Gurumurthy.