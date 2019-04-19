Devaki distribution rights bought by KRG Studios

By Express News Service

Devaki, directed by Lohith H, will be among the slew of films looking at a May release. While the date is yet to be finalised, the makers are happy with the pre-release buzz surrounding the film. The distribution rights have been bought by KRG Studios and interestingly, for an NRA (non refundable advance). This has only boosted the director’s confidence.

According to Lohith, the film’s distribution with an NRA agreement happens only with star films or established heroes. This agreement with KRG Studios for a heroine-centric film, has created a positive vibe, says the director, who previously worked with Priyanka in Mummy - Save Me.

Devaki’s audio rights have been taken by Anand Audio, and the team plans to launch the audio in the coming days. The thriller produced by Raveesh and Akshay, has Priyanka’s daughter, Aishwarya playing a pivotal role. With HC Venu as the cameraman, the film has Nobin Paul scoring the music