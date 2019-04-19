Home Entertainment Kannada

Devaki distribution rights bought by KRG Studios

Devaki, directed by Lohith H, will be among the slew of films looking at a May release.

Published: 19th April 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Devaki

By Express News Service

Devaki, directed by Lohith H, will be among the slew of films looking at a May release. While the date is yet to be finalised, the makers are happy with the pre-release buzz surrounding the film. The distribution rights have been bought by KRG Studios and interestingly, for an NRA (non refundable advance). This has only boosted the director’s confidence. 

According to Lohith, the film’s distribution with an NRA agreement happens only with star films or established heroes. This agreement with KRG Studios for a heroine-centric film, has created a positive vibe, says the director, who previously worked with Priyanka in Mummy - Save Me. 

 Devaki’s audio rights have been taken by Anand Audio, and the team plans to launch the audio in the coming days. The thriller produced by Raveesh and Akshay, has Priyanka’s daughter, Aishwarya playing a pivotal role. With HC Venu as the cameraman, the film has Nobin Paul scoring the music

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
Video
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (Photo | File/ Reuters)
Raghuram Rajan on how the community works in the virtual age
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
Raghuram Rajan on his new book 'The Third Pillar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp