Ratnamanjari  produced by NRIs targets May 10 release

By Express News Service

Made by NRI Kannadigas, the makers of Ratnmanjari have finalised May 10 as the release date. An official announcement will be made once they get clearance from the Censor Board. Meanwhile, a grand audio launch will take place today, which will be graced by veteran musician Hamsalekha, along with director Nagathihalli.

The music, composed by Harvardhan Raj, has five songs. While one track is sung by Puneeth Rajkumar was released by the Power Star in the USA during the AKKA Sammelana. Others songs from the album will be released at the audio function.

The film, directed by Prasiddh, is a thriller, and is inspired by a real incident which took place in America.With actor and singer, Vasishta Simha lending his voice to one track, the other songs have been sung by singers Vijay Prakash, Tippu and Sanchit Hegde. Ratnamanjari, starring Raj Charan, Akhila Prakash and Pallavi Raju, has Mumbai-based Shraddha Salian in a prominent role. The film has Pritam Tagginamane of Ayogya fame handling the camerawork.