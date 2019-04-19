By Express News Service

For this actor, who made a transition from soap operas to silver screen and has been adamant on sticking to the film industry, patience has been his best friend. Having made his debut with Geetha Bangle Stores in 2015, it has taken Pramod almost over three years to bag his second flick, Premier Padmini. “After a good start, I faced hiccups. However, now, it’s all behind me, and I’m looking forward to a new beginning,” says Pramod, adding, “It’s important for me to connect with the character. With a little bitter experience, I also realised the importance of a production house. All of this took time,” he says.

Interestingly, Pramod connected with the story of Premier Padmini right from the scripting stage. “Since I was into serials that were produced by Shruti Naidu, I knew the graph of the story that was written by director Ramesh Indra. Fortunately, he had me in mind for a particular character. The director, who had watched my first film, knew that I could pull-off the role. He convinced the producer, and hopefully, I didn’t disappoint both of them,” says the actor, who hints that his role has two shades.

The newcomer is aware that with Jaggesh in the lead, the versatile actor is sure to hog the limelight. “I knew that right from the beginning. That’s what the makers also wanted, and why they were particular that Jaggesh be brought on board. However, I also get to play the parallel lead along with the senior actor. Sharing screen space with Jaggesh is a plus point. Performing with a senior actor will help me establish myself,” he says.

Pramod admits that for a hero, the first commercial success always count, while making his next big move. “Though I was considered a good actor, unfortunately, producers who make commercial films, did not call me. From my end, if I had to accept a film after Geetha Bangle Store, I would have signed around eight films. But every film would have just come and gone, and people wouldn’t have even known I had done so many films,” he admits.

So, what is the kind of judgement he uses while taking on a film? “In a serial, you know the character, but don’t know how the story will turn out. In films, the character alone cannot make for a complete film. If the story, the making, re-recording and production house, is not good, the film tanks at the box-office. That’s what I have realised, and I place my judgement keeping all the above in consideration,” he says.

Hoping for a good opening with Premier Padmini, he says the ‘comedy emotional family drama’ is a refreshing journey of life that the director has balanced with a good climax. There are around five tracks, and divorce and relationship being just one layer of the film. ” he says.