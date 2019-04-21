Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth to race with Vijay Deverakonda in Hero

Actor, who played a supporting role in Telugu remake of Mungaru Male, will be getting back to doing a Telugu film after a decade

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Telugu film Vaana (remake of blockbuster film Mungaru Male), which released in 2008, had Diganth playing a supporting role. After almost a decade, the actor is again getting ready to make a comeback to Tollywood. His second Telugu film will be bigger and better as the actor will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. The latter’s upcoming film, titled Hero, to be helmed by Anand Annamalai (the dialogue writer of Kaaka Muttai) is set against a bike racing backdrop, and considering Diganth’s passion towards bike riding in real life too, he is sure to have a prominent presence in the film. 

Hero will roll in May, and he, along with Vijay Devarakonda, is said to start the race track shoot in Delhi some time in the middle of the month. It will be followed by the talkie portions. Diganth’s part of the project is yet to be officially revealed by the production house, and when happens, we will know more about the actor’s role in Hero. The film, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, has Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan as female leads and is hinted to be releasing in multiple languages. 

On Sandalwood front, the actor has signed a Kannada film, which is produced by T R Chandrashekar of Crystal Paark films. Titled Huttu Habbada Subhashagalu, it will mark the directorial debut of Nagaraj Betlur. The shooting of this film, touted to be a comedy thriller, is set to start from the first week of May as Diganth is said to be juggling between this and his Telugu film.

Meanwhile, Diganth looks forward to the release of his next Bollywood film, RamYug. A film based on Ramayana, which features the actor in the role of Ram, is being directed by Kunal Kohli. Currently in the post production stage, the makers are looking at an August release.   With interesting projects on the cards, this year looks promising for Diganth.

