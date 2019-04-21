Home Entertainment Kannada

Raghuram begins script for Shivarajkumar from April 27

Century Star to play a positive and negative role; to associate with Raj Dorai and team for the film’s screenplay

Published: 21st April 2019 09:31 PM

Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

As he preps to associate with Shivarajkumar for a project, Raghuram D P has tasks cut out for him.  However, his first focus will be the script, which he plans to start  penning on April 27, which is his daughter’s birthday. 

This time, the director will be associating with Raja Dorai for the script and screenplay. The latter has worked with A R Murugadoss and Sundar C. “With Shivanna on board, it will be a complete mass entertainer. and the actor will be featured in a negative and a positive role.

The actor will play the role of a legal adviser to those indulging in illegal activities. I have this plot ready as of now. The story will be worked on these lines. I will be associating with Raj Dorai and team for the script and screenplay.

Once I am satisfied with the script, I will be take it forward with Shivanna,” says Raghuram, who also adds that he is not in a rush and will speak to the star only after everything from his side is in place, including the production house.  “I need at least six to eight months to develop the script, after which I will take the next step,” he says.

