Title of Muniratna Kurukshetra in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam out 

By Express News Service

The release of Muniratna Kurukshetra has been doing the rounds for the longest time now. However, the makers are yet to fix the release date. The film, which took time at the post production table, will be out in both 2D and 3D formats.

The epic, which intent was to hit theatres during Ugadi, had to postpone the release date due to the elections. The latest development is that the epic will see simultaneous release in five languages. They officially launched the title in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sunday.

The team will be launching the Hindi title soon, and we were told that it will be done as and when the team completes the dubbing of that version. Produced by Muniratna and directed by Naganna, Muniratna Kurukshetra also marks Darshan’s 50th film.

The Challenging Star plays the role of Duryodhana in the mythological drama. With Ambareesh as Bheeshma, Ravichandran as Krishna, Arjun Sarja as Karna, the film features Nikhil in the role of Abhimanyu. Muniratna Kuurukshetra also sees Sneha, Meghana Raj, Hariprriya, Sonu Sood and Danish Akhtar Saifi in pivotal roles. The epic has V Harikrishna scoring music with lyrics written by Nagendra Prasad.