Home Entertainment Kannada

Title of Muniratna Kurukshetra in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam out 

The release of Muniratna Kurukshetra has been doing the rounds for the longest time now.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The release of Muniratna Kurukshetra has been doing the rounds for the longest time now. However, the makers are yet to fix the release date. The film, which took time at the post production table, will be out in both 2D and 3D formats.

The epic, which intent was to hit theatres during Ugadi, had to postpone the release date due to the elections. The latest development is that the epic will see simultaneous release in five languages. They officially launched the title in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sunday.

The team will be launching the Hindi title soon, and we were told that it will be done as and when the team completes the dubbing of that version. Produced by Muniratna and directed by Naganna, Muniratna Kurukshetra also marks Darshan’s 50th film.

The Challenging Star plays the role of Duryodhana in the mythological drama. With Ambareesh as Bheeshma,  Ravichandran as Krishna, Arjun Sarja as Karna, the film features Nikhil in the role of Abhimanyu.  Muniratna Kuurukshetra also sees Sneha, Meghana Raj, Hariprriya, Sonu Sood and Danish Akhtar Saifi in pivotal roles. The epic has V Harikrishna scoring music with lyrics written by Nagendra Prasad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muniratna Kurukshetra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
Video
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp