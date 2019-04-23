I am an actor, singer and now producer: Meghana Raj

By Express News Service

Just do it. That’s actor, singer and now, producer Meghana Raj’s line of thinking. While many heroines feel marriage will put a full stop to their careers, Meghana, who has taken up her first acting assignment post marriage, proves otherwise. And now, she is all set to don another hat, that of a producer. This, for a children’s film titled Putaani Punters, directed by Pawan.

For the actor on small screen, who is known for his comedy show Majaa Talkies, this will be his directorial debut. The muhurath of the film taking place today, will see the presence of Arjun Sarja, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Dhruva Sarja.

Ahead of the film’s launch, Meghana speaks to City Express about her new found venture. “An actor, singer, and now a producer — that’s how I want to be known,” says Meghana, adding, “Turning producer was an overnight decision and not something I had thought about. It’s definitely not because I am married. My mother was, in fact, curious to know about the switch. Since I had already tried my hand at acting and singing, I thought being a producer was the next step. When I was looking for fresh content, I came across Pawan’s project, which is a pure entertainer,” she says.

However, Meghana was very clear about her terms and conditions. Especially that since she, as a woman was producing a children’s film, she didn’t want it to be looked at as parallel cinema. “I wanted it be an out and out commercial film, which everyone could connect with,” says Meghana, adding, “We had a workshop before we started off,” she says about her film which is about three slum kids, who become the agents of change.

Meanwhile, Meghana will be joining the sets of her next film from April 26, in which has is paired opposite Srujan Lokesh. “Juggling between acting and production will be a roller coaster ride,” she says.

Who said a heroine’s shelf life is five years?

Meghana says marriage has never stopped her from following her passions. “My mother (actor Pramila Joshai) was an exception. Marriage didn’t stop her from pursuing her dreams, and she works to this day. It’s the same with other senior actors, Bharathi amma and Sumalatha to name a few. The whole thought of heroines stopping work after marriage is only recent, probably in the 90’s.

Having said that, it is nice that all of us are getting good work after marriage now. It is a positive sign to those entering the industry. The five-year shelf life of a heroine doesn’t exist,” says Meghana, adding, “I completed my previous commitments and took time to start my next project. All thanks to my extended family who have been very supportive.”