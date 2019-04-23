Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep to unveil the pre-release trailer of Upendra starrer I Love You 

R Chandru has been keeping everybody guessing about the release of the much-awaited film I Love You.

And the latest on the Upendra and Rachita Ram film, is that the director has none other than Kichcha Sudeep unveiling the pre-release trailer, hinting that the romantic drama will be hitting theatres anytime soon. The film has created a buzz with its posters, teasers and songs.

The director, who is planning a simultaneous release of the film in Kannada and Telugu, is apparently waiting for a clearance from the censor. In all likelihood, the film will hit theatres in May.

The film’s music has been composed by Kiran Thotamybyle; cinematography by Naveen Kumar of Mufti fame; and features Sonu Gowda and Triveni in the cast.

