Vinay Rajkumar’s next to be directed by Ravi Basrur

Film to be bankrolled by producer NS Rajkumar; announcement likely to be made on actor’s birthday on May 7

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar, who was last seen in Ananthu v/s Nusrath, is busy with his latest project Graamayana, directed by Devanuru Chandru. Meanwhile, the buzz in the industry is that the actor’s next will be bankrolled by NS Rajkumar, which will be helmed by music composer and director, Ravi Basrur.

According to sources, it is this script that has brought the trio together. Vinay is quite choosy with his projects, why is why he isn’t rushing into signing offers. Ravi Basrur’s subject is touted to be a commercial plot, and is said to be quite apt for the Ananthu v/s Nusrath actor. The story has also got a green signal from his father, Raghavendra Rajkumar. Now, it is just a matter of an official announcement, which is probably going to be made on Vinay’s birthday on May 7.

This yet-to-be-titled project will be the third time producer Rajkumar and director Ravi Basrur are working together. The duo has previously associated for Kataka and their next outing will be Girmit.

While Rajkumar has previously produced interesting projects such as Prithvi, Jatta, Myna, Mythri, Ravi Basrur, the music composer of PrashanthNeel’s KGF,  made his directorial debut with Gargar Mandala. Now, with Vinay joining hands with the two, it makes for an interesting combination to watch out for.

