Watch out for short film by Bhinna director 

Published: 23rd April 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 11:55 AM

A stillf rom #The Warriors

By Express News Service

Shuddhi director, Adarsh Eshwarappa, who is getting ready with his second film, Bhinna, has taken time out to do a short film. Titled #The Warriors, the 16-minute long film, is based on a building collapse in Dharwad. In parallel is a heated debate between four friends in a coffee shop in Bengaluru. The connection and conclusion is what Adarsh is keeping a suspense.

“The director who picked up students from Tent Cinema backed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, did rehearsals for about two weeks before the actual shoot. He also got the best technicians — DOP Gokul Pillai, Sound Designer, Nithin Lukose — on board. #The Warriors, produced by CS Shobaha, has music composed by Schuchit S M Rajhagopal. Shot in sync sound, The short film will be doing the festival rounds soon. 

