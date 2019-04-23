Watch out for short film by Bhinna director 

By Express News Service

Shuddhi director, Adarsh Eshwarappa, who is getting ready with his second film, Bhinna, has taken time out to do a short film. Titled #The Warriors, the 16-minute long film, is based on a building collapse in Dharwad. In parallel is a heated debate between four friends in a coffee shop in Bengaluru. The connection and conclusion is what Adarsh is keeping a suspense.

“The director who picked up students from Tent Cinema backed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, did rehearsals for about two weeks before the actual shoot. He also got the best technicians — DOP Gokul Pillai, Sound Designer, Nithin Lukose — on board. #The Warriors, produced by CS Shobaha, has music composed by Schuchit S M Rajhagopal. Shot in sync sound, The short film will be doing the festival rounds soon.