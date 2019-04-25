Geetha completes talkie portions

By Express News Service

Ganesh, who is looking forward to the release of Preetham Gubbi’s directorial 99, will then follow it up with Naganna’s Gimmick. However, the actor is not wasting any time and has already completed the talkie portions of his other film, Geetha.

Stills from Geetha

This film’s title is the same as that of a legendary film by actor Shankar Nag - Geetha marks the directorial debut of Vijay Nagendra. The first timer, who has been associated with director Santhosh Ananddram, has come up with a fresh story. The makers have shared the latest stills from the film in which Ganesh features opposite three heroines — Prayaga Martin, Parvarthy Arun and Shanvi Srivastava. This is the second time Ganesh will be associating with Shanvi, who plays a vital role in the film, along with Sudharani as part of the cast.

The team is now left with the shooting of two songs. Whether the songs will be shot here or on foreign shores is yet to be decided. The film has been jointly made by Golden Films and producer Syed Salam; music has been scored by V Harikrishna; cinematography has been done by Sreesha Kuduvalli.