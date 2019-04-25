Home Entertainment Kannada

The real test starts now

Srinidhi Shetty is slowly getting into the mould of Reena, her character in KGF - Chapter 2

Published: 25th April 2019

By A Sharadhaa
The countdown has begun for Srinidhi Shetty, as she gets ready to head to the sets of the much-hyped film, KGF Chapter 2. The film made under Hombale Films, starring Rocky Bhai Yash, and directed by Prashanth Neel, is all set to begin shoot in the first week of May. “KGF Chapter 1 was just an introduction to Reena’s character. From my end ‘Picture abhi baaki hai. The real test starts now,” says Srinidhi.  

In and out of the director’s office for workshops, discussions, costumes trials and test looks, Srinidhi is prepping for a busier schedule in the days to come. One question that Srinidhi kept answering during the release of KGF in December 2018,  was her minimal screen time in Chapter 1. It’s going to be a different story in Chapter 2, she believes.

That’s one of the reasons she waited patiently without taking up any other project. “I wanted to only focus on KGF. The day I was narrated the story, I knew I wanted to be part of the film. Reena’s character will get a complete picture in Chapter 2. There’s a lot of me that people can watch out for,” she says.

Srinidhi says she decided to only go with KGF and not any other project because she wanted to give it her best. “And I knew it would be worth it. I believed in the cast and crew. The makers gave me a free hand to take up another film between Chapter 1 and 2, but the response to the first part was a game changer. Since the team decided to start off with the project immediately, it worked out well.  Meanwhile, the offers coming to me required me during June and October, says Srinidhi, who let go off at least four Kannada films, three Tamil films and three Telugu projects. “There were some projects, the scripts of which I did not like, and for some of which the dates didn’t work out. However, I have told everybody that anything after October would be okay. When I know I have a lot to do in Chapter 2, why not give it my everything,” she tells us.

Srinidhi is working doubly hard to get everything right with her role. “I am the kind who doesn’t like what I do. I always feel there is scope for improvement. I am currently working towards improving my acting techniques. I can’t reveal all the details, but I know there are a lot of lengthy schedules, intense scenes and emotions that I will be involved in. Prashanth has lot of demands, which is why I made sure I had one- on-one workshop with the director. This helps in understanding the scenes, dialogues and mood of the character, something which has been going on for the last one and a half months,” she says.With shooting for KGF Chapter 2  around the corner, she wants to get into the skin of her character.

