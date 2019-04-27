Home Entertainment Kannada

Brahmachari  is more like a re-launch film for me: Akshata Srinivas

It’s double dhamaka for newbie Akshata Srinivas, who has bagged roles in two films at the same time.

By Express News Service

It’s double dhamaka for newbie Akshata Srinivas, who has bagged roles in two films at the same time. The actor from Mangaluru was looking for a commercial break and attended the auditions for Chiranjeevi Sarja’ upcoming film, Shiva Tejas, which she ultimately bagged.

Around the same time, she caught the attention of the makers of Brahmachari - 100 per cent Virgin. The team was looking for an artiste to play the second heroine in Chandra Mohan’s directorial, and Akshata fit the bill. An excited Akshata says, “Though I started with a film like Parasanga, Brahamachari will be more like a re-lauch film for me.” In she film, she will feature opposite Sathish Ninasam.

With Uday Mehta as producer, Aditi Prabhudeva plays the female lead with Dattanna portraying a pivotal role. “I completed three days of shooting for Brahmachari, and a day’s shoot for Shiva Tejas’s film,” says Akshata, who is now shifting base from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

