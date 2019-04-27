Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to launch Prem’s 25th

Titled Premam Poojayam, the film directed by Dr Raghavendra has brought cinematographer Naveen Kumar on board

Actor Prem has everything special going for his 25th. Titled Premam Poojyam, the film is set to be launched on May 2, and will have none other than Challenging Star Darshan attending the muhurath event. Interestingly, this film has doctors playing an integral part. With Dr Rakshit producing the project, Premam Poojyam will have Dr Raghavendra testing the waters as a director. The first-timer is donning many hats.

Apart from direction, Raghavendra has also written the screenplay and dialogues and will also be scoring the music. The team has brought on board Naveen Kumar of Mufti fame as the cinematographer. With shooting to begin soon, the team is now in the process of finalising the heroine and rest of the cast.

