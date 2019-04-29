Home Entertainment Kannada

Aishani Shetty’s longing to wear school uniform fulfilled

The film, directed by Abhishek Shetty, who is also the film’s hero, completed shoot last week.

Published: 29th April 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Aishani Shetty

By Express News Service

In her next role in Nam Gani, B.Com Pass, Aishani Shetty will get hatke. Her long-time wish of wearing a school uniform just came true. Revealing the latest look from the film, Aishani says re-living her school days was a fun experience. “I went down memory lane, and reminisced my days as a high school girl,” she says, adding that scenes related to students are in the first half of the film. “This girl has a major crush on a college boy and often waits on the street to catch a glimpse of him after school,” she says about her character which comes in two shades.

The film, directed by Abhishek Shetty, who is also the film’s hero, completed shoot last week. The team will be heading to the dubbing studios today. Nam Gani.., made under Brindavan Enterprise, includes Suchendra Prasad, Sudha Belawadi and Jahangir as part of the cast.  The film also introduces music director Vikas Vasishta, and has background score by Nobin Paul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aishani Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
Video
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp