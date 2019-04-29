Aishani Shetty’s longing to wear school uniform fulfilled

By Express News Service

In her next role in Nam Gani, B.Com Pass, Aishani Shetty will get hatke. Her long-time wish of wearing a school uniform just came true. Revealing the latest look from the film, Aishani says re-living her school days was a fun experience. “I went down memory lane, and reminisced my days as a high school girl,” she says, adding that scenes related to students are in the first half of the film. “This girl has a major crush on a college boy and often waits on the street to catch a glimpse of him after school,” she says about her character which comes in two shades.

The film, directed by Abhishek Shetty, who is also the film’s hero, completed shoot last week. The team will be heading to the dubbing studios today. Nam Gani.., made under Brindavan Enterprise, includes Suchendra Prasad, Sudha Belawadi and Jahangir as part of the cast. The film also introduces music director Vikas Vasishta, and has background score by Nobin Paul.