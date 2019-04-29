Home Entertainment Kannada

Kaarky finalises its heroines

Pavana, Aishwarya Gowda and Rihansi Gowda will play the female leads in the film that features Roger Narayan as the anti-hero

Roger Narayan’s upcoming film, Kaarky, which features him as an anti-hero, has now finalised the film’s heroines. The bilingual project, which is a psychological thriller directed by Lokesh Prabhu, will have Pavana, Aishwarya Gowda and Rihanshi Gowda cast in lead roles.

While Pavana of Jatta fame is an established face in the Kannada industry, for the other two, Kaarky will be their second outing. While Aishwarya started with a bilingual project made in Tamil and Kannada, which is yet to see its release, Rihansi, who took a transistion from small screen to cinema made her debut with KattuKathe. The story revolves around the concept of karma and was  launched last week. The team will start shooting from today. Kaarky will have newcomer Yadunandan scoring the music and cinematography will be by Bipin Das.

