Kaarky finalises its heroines

By Express News Service

Roger Narayan’s upcoming film, Kaarky, which features him as an anti-hero, has now finalised the film’s heroines. The bilingual project, which is a psychological thriller directed by Lokesh Prabhu, will have Pavana, Aishwarya Gowda and Rihanshi Gowda cast in lead roles.

While Pavana of Jatta fame is an established face in the Kannada industry, for the other two, Kaarky will be their second outing. While Aishwarya started with a bilingual project made in Tamil and Kannada, which is yet to see its release, Rihansi, who took a transistion from small screen to cinema made her debut with KattuKathe. The story revolves around the concept of karma and was launched last week. The team will start shooting from today. Kaarky will have newcomer Yadunandan scoring the music and cinematography will be by Bipin Das.