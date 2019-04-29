Karmoda....’s connection with Kudremukh

By Express News Service

A still from Karmoda Sarridu

Uday Kumar P S is yet another aspirant to attempt direction. An online editor for eight years, Karmoda Saridu will mark his directorial debut. What’s interesting about the film is the backdrop. “Since the lead actor, Manju Rajanna and I were born and raised in Kudremukh, we wanted our place to be at the forefront.

Secondly, the film’s theme required that backdrop - the hero plays an orphan, who has suicidal tendencies owing to being lonely. Shooting such scenes in a city wouldn’t have done justified the storyline. So, I chose a place which is sparsely populated,” the director explains.

Karmoda..., which explores human values, also marks the debut of Adhvithi Shetty. Having shared screen space with Radhika Pandit in Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Karmoda... features her as a full fledged heroine. The film also sees senior actor Sridhar, Divya of Comedy Khiladigalu fame, Ashok among others in the cast.

Having got clearance from the censor board with a ‘U’, this family entertainer explores human values. According to Uday, the highlight of Karmoda, which is to release in May, will be the unpredictable climax.