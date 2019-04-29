Home Entertainment Kannada

Kavaludaari remake rights see high demand in south and Bollywood

According to the director, filmmakers from Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Hindi film industries are keen to remake Kavaludaari in their respective languages.

Published: 29th April 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 10:21 AM

A still from Kavaludaari.

By Express News Service

Appreciation has been pouring in for Hemanth M Rao’s latest directorial Kavaludaari, which has stepped into its third week. The first venture of PRK Productions has received a good box office collection.  This has led to the film receving more attention across south India and B-Town.  

According to the director, filmmakers from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries are keen to remake Kavaludaari in their respective languages. If everything goes according to plan, the investigative noir will be out in four other languages and the makers will make an official announcement once things are finalised.

Kavaludaari received many praises for the cast’s performances, especially for the combination of Rishi, the lead hero who plays traffic cop, and Anant Nag, the retired inspector.  The film’s music was scored by Charanraj and the cinematography was by Advaita Gurumurthy. It features Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath and Roshini Prakash in pivotal roles.

TAGS
Hemanth M Rao Kavaludaari

Comments

