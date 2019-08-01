Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada film Girmit to see english release too

Film, produced by N S Rajkuamr, will also be dubbed and released as Pakka Mass in Hindi and Telugu, and Podi Mass in Tamil and Malayalam.

Published: 01st August 2019

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It has become almost usual for Kannada films to be dubbed and released in five languages. But Ravi Basrur is going a step further. His upcoming Kannada film, Girmit, which will be dubbed and released as Pakka Mass in Hindi and Telugu, and Podi Mass in Tamil and Malayalam will see a simultaneous English release too. The director has already got the dubbing done in English, for which, he has brought in a fresh team for this. Ravi Basrur has also got a troupe to sing the English version, and they have lent their voice to various tracks. 

The commercial entertainer features about 280 child artistes and stars Ashlesh Raj and Shlagha Saligrama in the lead roles. The film, made under the banners of Omkar Movies and Ravi Basrur Movies, is produced by N S Rajkumar. Ravi Basrur has himself handled the music, sound designing and screenplay, while his brother, Sachin Basrur, is the cinematographer.

Yash, Radhika Pandit lend voice to lead actors of Girmit

Girmit has now become a starry affair. The film is presented by Puneeth Rajkumar, who has also sung a song, and the director has managed to sign up Yash and Radhika Pandit to give the voice to the lead actors, played by child artistes Ashlesh Raj and Shlagha Saligrama, who play the characters, Viraj and Reshmi, respectively. The couple  recently completed the dubbing for the commercial entertainer. Actors such as Tara, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Belevadi, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Petrol Prasaanna, Anupama Gowda, Anuradha Bhat, and Shivaraj K R Pete are among the 25 artistes, who have lend their voices for various characters and have finished dubbing their portions.

