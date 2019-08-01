Mysore Masala to have Raghu Dixit’s melody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mysuru-born Raghu Dixit is now a part of the sci-fi film Mysore Masala directed by Ajay Sarpeshkar. Raghu Dixit has created the song in which is contextual and sets the right mood that is portrayed in the film. Itis a melancholic, haunting melody. It is a beautiful and addictive tune that explores the depth of attachment to a loved one.

Director Sarpeshkar says: “I wanted a song that would highlight the predicament of the protagonist in his quest to find his lost love. The melody needed to be new age yet rooted locally.”

Dixit is a multilingual performer and has created his own space in the music world. He says, “Neenillade is probably one of my best compositions in recent times and I cannot thank Ajay Sarpeshkar enough for this opportunity. I am lucky that Vasuki Vaibhav agreed to write the lyrics and he has done a phenomenal job - the words are heart-wrenching describing the state of the protagonist who is separated and longing for his lover.”

The duration of the song is around 5 minutes. It is composed and sung by Raghu Dixit with lyrics by Vasuki Vaibhav. The song is set to release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2.