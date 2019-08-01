Home Entertainment Kannada

Mysore Masala to have Raghu Dixit’s melody

Dixit is a multilingual performer and has created his own space in the music world.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mysuru-born Raghu Dixit is now a part of the sci-fi film Mysore Masala directed by Ajay Sarpeshkar. Raghu Dixit has created the song in which is contextual and sets the right mood that is portrayed in the film. Itis a melancholic, haunting melody. It is a beautiful and addictive tune that explores the depth of attachment to a loved one.

Director Sarpeshkar says: “I wanted a song that would highlight the predicament of the protagonist in his quest to find his lost love. The melody needed to be new age yet rooted locally.”

Dixit is a multilingual performer and has created his own space in the music world. He says, “Neenillade is probably one of my best compositions in recent times and I cannot thank Ajay Sarpeshkar enough for this opportunity. I am lucky that Vasuki Vaibhav agreed to write the lyrics and he has done a phenomenal job - the words are heart-wrenching describing the state of the protagonist who is separated and longing for his lover.”

The duration of the song is around 5 minutes. It is composed and sung by Raghu Dixit with lyrics by Vasuki Vaibhav. The song is set to release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysore Masala Raghu Dixit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
Video
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp