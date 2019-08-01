Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj gets unique introduction in Arjun Gowda

The film Arjun Gowda, directed by Lucky Shankar, will have a track in which the actor will dance as well as perform stunts.

Prajwal Devaraj

Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

Well aware that Prajwal Devaraj is a good action hero and also a dancer, the makers of Arjun Gowda have made use of all these skills in a unique introduction song for the actor. A few stills that City Express has got hold of show director Lucky Shankar with stunt master Mass Madha and dance choreographer Mohan.

The trio has composed a 4-minute track in which Prajwal is seen doing a scene, a stunt sequences as well as shaking a leg. The shoot for the song took place in an indoor set and also outdoors. It will also have 25 bikers doing stunts and many fighters in the background. According to the director, the one-of-its-kind song will also be the highlight of Arjun Gowda. The team, which is currently shooting in and around Bengaluru, will be unveiling the first teaser on August 9.

Made under the banner of Ramu Films, this is the producer’s 38th film. It features Priyanka Thimmesh as female lead. Lucky Shankar, apart from being the director, is also the story writer of Arjun Gowda, in which Jai Anand is handling the camerawork.

