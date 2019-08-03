Manasmita’s first look is out

By Express News Service

The shooting of Manasmita, featuring newcomers Charan Gowda and Sanjana Doss, will be wrapped up on August 6, ahead of which City Express has got a first look of the lead pair.

The film is said to be a tale of music and romance. Directed by Ratnam R S, who has also written the screenplay, Manasmita also consists of well-known actors like Atul Kulkarni, Suchendra Prasad, Shilpa, Bhandari, Rajendra Karanth, Pallavi, and Kari Subbu. Pradeep Shastri and Pradeep Poojari play the antagonists.

With music being the highlight of the film, the team has signed up singers Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan, along with Hari Kavya and Sanam Moidutty, to lend their voices to the various tracks in the film.

Lyrics have been written by K Kalyan, Ganesh Doddamani and Hari Kavya. It has been made under the banner of Janmuna Productions and is produced by Seethamma Thimmaiah. The film’s story has been written by Appanna Santhosh while Chandra Shekar has handled the camera.