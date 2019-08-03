Pailwaan audio launch to be held at Chitradurga on August 9

By Express News Service

With the simultaneous release of the Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan, in five languages, pushed to Sept. 27, the makers are now gearing up for an audio release in Chitradurga on August 9, which coincides with the Varamahalakshmi festival.

The lead actor himself took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Excited to Eager to once again join the team of #Pailwaan on the occasion of the audio launch. August 9th at Chitradurga. Hoping to be fit n fine by then.(sic),” he posted.

The film brings together director S Krishna and actor Sudeep for the second time, after Hebulli.

Pailwaan’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya, and audio rights bagged by Lahari audio and T-Series.

The film, made under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures, features Kabir Singh.

It also has a host of Bollywood actors as part of the star cast, including the female lead, Akanksha Singh, Sushant Singh and Suniel Shetty, who will be seen in a pivotal role.