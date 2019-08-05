Do ghosts exist? Director Aravind Kaushik lifts veil off 'Shardhoola'

By Express News Service

Director Aravind Kaushik tackles questions like, ‘Do ghosts exist, or are they a figment of our imagination?’ in the teaser of his upcoming film Shardhoola, which was released on Saturday.

A horror-thriller film, it revolves around the lives of four youngsters and their connection with a strange place named Shardhoola.

“We are usually very comfortable and secure amidst people we know or in familiar places. But sometimes, strange places can also reveal strange facts about people you know, and that is what the film talks about,” says the director.

Aravind Kaushik, who personally does not believe in ghosts, says it is not so much about ghosts but the fear of a ghost being there that makes life interesting.

“Strange sounds in strange places can scare the hell out of anyone, and I have personally experienced it, which was one of the reasons that pushed me to take up this subject,” he says, adding that the film comes with amazing cinematography and sound design, while the screenplay is full of twists and turns.”

It has an ensemble cast comprising Chetan Chandra, Kruttika Ravindra, Ravi Teja, Aishwarya Prasad, Kumar Naveen, Mahesh and Renu. The makers are looking at a September release for Shardhoola. It is produced by Rohit S and Kalyan C. The film’s music has been scored by Sathish Babu while cinematography is by Manu Yaplar.