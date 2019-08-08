Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar to attend audio launch of Sudeep-starrer 'Pailwaan' in Chitradurga

The audio launch of Sudeep-starrer, Pailwaan, to be held in Chitradurga on August 9, will be attended by none other than Puneeth Rajkumar.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The audio launch of Sudeep-starrer, Pailwaan, to be held in Chitradurga on August 9, will be attended by none other than Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The star-studded evening will also see the presence of Lahari Velu, along with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The latter is making his Sandalwood debut in S Krishna’s directorial venture. He will be playing a pivotal role in the sports drama, along with Akanksha Singh, who plays the female lead, and Sushant Singh. The film is produced under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures.

ALSO READ: Sudeep dubs for Pailwaan in four languages but not Malayalam

Arjun Janya has composed six songs and two themes for the action drama, and has experimented with earth music. The film will be released simultaneously in five languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, 
Telugu, and Malayalam on September 12. The audio rights have been bagged by Lahari / T Series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitradurga Puneeth Rajkumar Sudeep Pailwaan Pailwaan audio launch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
Video
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp