Puneeth Rajkumar to attend audio launch of Sudeep-starrer 'Pailwaan' in Chitradurga

The audio launch of Sudeep-starrer, Pailwaan, to be held in Chitradurga on August 9, will be attended by none other than Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The star-studded evening will also see the presence of Lahari Velu, along with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The latter is making his Sandalwood debut in S Krishna’s directorial venture. He will be playing a pivotal role in the sports drama, along with Akanksha Singh, who plays the female lead, and Sushant Singh. The film is produced under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures.

Arjun Janya has composed six songs and two themes for the action drama, and has experimented with earth music. The film will be released simultaneously in five languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil,

Telugu, and Malayalam on September 12. The audio rights have been bagged by Lahari / T Series.