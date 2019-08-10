Watching films was a learning process for me to pick up acting: Lakshmi Baramma

By Express News Service

Very few artistes are able to successfully transition from tele-serials to the silver screen, and Kavitha Gowda, who was recognised for her role in the serial, Lakshmi Baramma, is currently in a good space when it comes to her acting career.

Having made her debut with Srinivasa Kalyana, she now looks forward to watching herself as ‘Purple Priya’ in her second outing, the Sujay Shastry-directed Gubbi Mele Brahmastra. Ahead of the film’s release next week, Kavitha told City Express, “It is probably word of mouth, my popularity, and my acting ability that helped me enter the cinema industry, and it does matter.”

She added, “In fact, director Srinivas Kalyana had not even watched my serials, but considered me after watching me on the reality game show, Super Minute.

It was while doing that film that I also got associated with Sujay Shastry, and we were closely involved in the film as actors. That’s when he got to know me a little better, and had mentioned, ‘Putty, if I am directing a film, I want you to be the lead actor’. Eventually, after a couple of years, he turned to direction, and I became a part of his project. That’s how Gubbi Mele Brahmastra came through, and it happens to be my second romantic comedy subject.”

Even though Kavitha doesn’t mind getting into the bracket of commercial actors, she is happy that filmmakers are allowing her to experiment with unique characterisation. The two-film-old actor said the term ‘purple’ tagged to her name Priya in Gubbi Bele Brahmstra is only because she likes everything of that colour.

“Of course, the director has a reason for this, which he wants me to be tight-lipped about, and to be revealed in the film. Otherwise, Priya is a sweet girl, who can strike a balance between love and hatred. How Priya and the colour purple change Gubbi’s life will be the thing to watch,” she said.

Kavitha did not go to any acting class, and learnt the craft only through watching films, which has come to her advantage.“I am glad that filmmakers who approach me have the confidence that I can pull off a certain kind of a role. I am more a director’s actor,” said Kavitha, who felt it was a bonus to work with actor Raj B Shetty as well as Suraj Shastry.

“Raj B Shetty is a good actor, and he is equally good with his directorial skills. He goes very deep with his ideas. Romcoms usually have over-action, but as an actor, Raj simplifies it and makes it normal. As for Sujay Shastry, he is an amazing actor, singer and theatre artiste who wanted to test his directorial skills, and he carries knowledge about the job he does,” she said.

Though Kavitha is busy with a handful of films, she has not announced retirement from teleserials either. “I am an actor, and I have been offered films. But that has not ruled me out of the small screen, because it is a place I come from. I will get back, but there is no time frame,” she added.