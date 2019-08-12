Home Entertainment Kannada

I’m thrilled to act and also work under Ravichandran’s direction: Kavya Shetty

Kavya says she has grown up watching Ravichandran’s films, but never thought she would work with him.

Kavya Shetty

Kavya Shetty (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

Kavya Shetty did not think twice before saying yes to Ravichandran for Ravi Bopanna. The reason: she is not only getting to act with the Crazy Star but also to work under his direction for the first time.

“I am more excited about the latter, because it is known that he has a unique style of filmmaking, and gets into the little details, and it will not be as easy to shoot with him. I am looking forward to starting the shoot,” says Kavya, who is waiting to know the character that Ravichandran has sketched for her role. “I have a rough idea of the character and have been in discussion with him daily. However, knowing him, there will be a lot of additions, and I am waiting for that,” she adds.

Kavya says she has grown up watching Ravichandran’s films, but never thought she would work with him. “It all happened so fast. We discussed the project, and later I went to Europe. When I came back, I was called to say I was in the project,” recalls Kavya, adding that the thriller has several characters. “This is not going to a full-fledged role for me. Having said that, being part of his direction is in itself a thrill.”

