Ravichandran to direct, act in and compose music for his next 'Ravi Bopanna'

Ravichandran will sign up Sudeep to make a guest appearance.

Published: 12th August 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:10 AM

By Express News Service

Director and actor, Ravichandran, who is currently helming Rajendra Ponnappa, has simultaneously taken charge of another project, titled Ravi Bopanna. A thriller set in the backdrop of cybercrime, the film will feature the multifaceted actor playing the lead and taking the responsibility to score music, apart from direction.

The Crazy Star will sport a bearded look in the film, and that is one of the reasons he postponed shooting for Rajendra Ponnappa. The shooting of Ravi Bopanna, produced by Ajith, will be done entirely in Coorg over a 30-day schedule.

Kichcha Sudeep to make guest appearance in Ravichandran’s film

For his upcoming directorial Ravi Bopanna, Ravichandran will sign up Sudeep to make a guest appearance. This will be a hat-trick combination of Ravichandran and Sudeep, who were previously seen in Manikya and Hebbuli. The filmmaker confirmed this at a media interaction, saying, “Sudeep is like my first son, and he would never say no to me.

In this film, I play a retired cybercrime police officer, and there is a lawyer’s character that I wanted Sudeep to play. I called him, and he said yes, without a second thought. Moreover, the hero of this film will be highlighted only through this actor, who is playing the lawyer’s role, and I didn’t find anybody better than Sudeep. We have discussed it, and he is ready to participate in the shoot for a couple of days, as and when it is scheduled.” Ravichandran added that the film is a crime thriller, which also talks about friendship values.

Rajendra Ponnappa Actor Ravichandran Ravi Bopanna Ravichandran next movie Kichcha Sudeep

