I don’t get haunted by ghosts, but I believe in positive and negative energy: Ganesh

Ganesh, who has had a variety of subjects on his table so far, is getting to try his hand at the horror genre for the first time with Naganna’s directorial venture, Gimmick.

Having established himself as a romantic hero, the Golden Star says actors should try to fit in every genre, and only then would they know their core strength.

“In the case of horror entertainers, the audience usually likes to get scared, and that’s the main thing that attracted me to take up this subject,” says Ganesh, adding, “I also got to understand that actors usually don’t get scared while shooting for such a subject, because we enact a scene, but the impact of horror genres relies mostly on screenplay, music and special effects, and hopefully, I will experience it as and when I watch the film as an audience member.

According to Ganesh, horror blended with comedy works very well. “The reason is that viewers come with the mindset of watching a horror film, and would be at the edge of the seat, and tend to get scared. At that moment, when even a small joke is cracked in a scene, the whole atmosphere gets changed. Laughter throws out the inner fear in you. Gimmick will create the ambience of striking a conversation with ghosts and trying to instil fear,” says Ganesh, who is accompanied by Ravi Shankar Gowda, Sundar Raj and Shobraj, among others, who represent the audience.

The film has Ronica Singh playing the female lead. Although Ganesh wants everyone to enjoy this horror-comedy, he says he has not experienced any haunting or other ghost experience. “I don’t believe in ghosts, but I have a belief in negative and positive energy,” he signs off.