Ramesh Suresh brings in a bunch of fresh faces to Sandalwood cinema

By Express News Service

Except for Kishore and Sandhu Kokila, the upcoming film, Ramesh Suresh, is bringing in several newcomers, including the director, actors and technicians.

The film marks the directorial debut of Nagaraj, who has come up with content that blends humour with suspense and an element of social message. Featuring Benak Gubbi Veeranna and Yashu in the main lead roles, the film will have Kishore playing a negative role.

The makers have signed up Chandana Segu to play the female lead. Having made her mark in Telugu, she is foraying into the Kannada film industry with this movie. The music of Ramesh Suresh is being scored by Navaneet and cinematography will be by Vishwajeeth Rao.

The shooting of the film, produced by P Krishna and B Shankar under the banner, RK Talkies, was supposed to start from August 15, but it has got delayed due to rain.

The locations that have been chosen are Honnavar, Tumakaru and Bengaluru. The team has now decided to start the process in the first week of September.