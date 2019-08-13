Zaid Khan’s debut, directed by Jayathirtha, titled 'Banaras'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Zaid Khan’s launch vehicle, to be directed by Jayathirtha, is titled Banaras. Shooting for the film is scheduled to begin from August-end at Varanasi. Zaid, the son of politician Zameer Ahmed, is getting associated with the Bell Bottom director for his first film.

The filmmakers are planning to start the shooting with a simple pooja, organised by the line producer, YB Reddy, a source told CE. A month-long shoot is planned at Varanasi, after which the team will be back in Bengaluru, when the production house plans to have a big launch, and official release of the title, the first look, and a teaser. It is said to be a pure love story coming from Jayathirtha.

The director has done a test shoot already as the actors are busy with rehearsals before they head to Varanasi. “The make-up, hairstyles, and styling have been finalised, and costumes are currently being looking into,” the source said.

The music of Banaras will be scored by Ajaneesh B Lokanath while Advaitha Gurumurthy will crank the camera. Zaid had mentioned in his last interview that he had met at least 60 directors before he finalised the script with Jayathirtha.

The newcomer has trained at Anupam Kher’s acting school, and though he had the opportunity to be launched in Bollywood, he preferred to start his career in the Kannada film industry. He has also undergone training for Kannada and Hindi diction.

'Banaras' gets Sonal Monteiro on board

Director Jayathirtha, who was in search of the female lead opposite Zaid Khan, is said to have finalised upon Sonal Monteiro’s name.

Sonal, who made her acting debut with the Tulu film, Ekka Saka, was last seen in Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial, Panchatantra. Having made her debut in Bollywood with Saajan Chale Sasuraal 2, which is yet to be released, the actor will team up with Jayathirtha for the first time for this romantic subject.

Sonal will also be seen in the Upendra-starrer, Buddhivantha 2, directed by Maurya, which is currently being shot. She will join the Banaras team when the film’s shooting begins.