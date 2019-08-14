'Kurukshetra' to touch Rs 30 crore mark in first week of release in Karnataka

By Express News Service

Kurukshetra, which was released in 2D and 3D in around 400 plus theatres across Karnataka on August 9, got a massive opening, and will touch box office collection of over Rs 30 crore in the first week. The mythological film based on Mahabharata pulled all kinds of audience.

The 50th film of Darshan, produced by Munirathna, had a midnight release on fans’ demand, in Kannada and Telugu. It is seeing an exceptional run, and is still showing ‘houseful’ boards everywhere.

The movie, which even got a good critics’ response, is going steady despite the flood fury in the state. The war drama has also caught attraction outside India, and is doing well in the USA.

The costume drama showed an upward trend, collecting $31,139 in four days, and is also getting an overwhelming response in Canada and Australia.

Distributed under Rockline Entertainments, the makers are looking to increase the number of theatres in the coming week. Meanwhile, they are gearing up for Kurukshetra’s release in Tamil Nadu on August 15, distributed by Kabali producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu.

The release of the Malayalam and Hindi versions will depend on the monsoons. Kurukshetra, directed by Naganna, comes with an ensemble cast featuring actors like Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Ravi Shankar, and Nikhil Kumar in various roles.

The film has cinematography by Jayanan Vincent and music by V Harikrishna. It also features Sneha, Meghana Raj, Hariprriya and Aditi Arya, among others.