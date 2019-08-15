Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhurva Sarja gears up for action-packed climax

Dhruva, after the climax, will almost be done with the talkie portions, and he will follow with the shooting of song sequences.

Published: 15th August 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja

By Express News Service

Now that the shooting of the major portions of Pogaru has been completed amid a hectic schedule, Dhruva Sarja is gearing up to shoot the climax scenes from August 19.

Director Nanda Kishore, who has teamed up with the Action Prince for the first time, has planned a spectacular action block, which will be shot at Film City, Hyderabad.

Though the details of the climax have not been revealed, the makers are planning a 10-day schedule. The stunts will be choreographed by fight master Ganesh, who is known for his works in Ranna, Veeram, Viswasam, and other films.

Dhruva, after the climax, will almost be done with the talkie portions, and he will follow with the shooting of song sequences. The commercial family entertainer is produced by BK Gangadhar.

The film features a major star cast, including Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Sampath Raj and Dhananjay in negative roles.

The other actors include Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar playing pivotal roles. The film has V Harikrishna scoring the music and Vijay Milton as the cinematographer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhurva Sarja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Video
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp