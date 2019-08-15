Dhurva Sarja gears up for action-packed climax

By Express News Service

Now that the shooting of the major portions of Pogaru has been completed amid a hectic schedule, Dhruva Sarja is gearing up to shoot the climax scenes from August 19.

Director Nanda Kishore, who has teamed up with the Action Prince for the first time, has planned a spectacular action block, which will be shot at Film City, Hyderabad.

Though the details of the climax have not been revealed, the makers are planning a 10-day schedule. The stunts will be choreographed by fight master Ganesh, who is known for his works in Ranna, Veeram, Viswasam, and other films.

Dhruva, after the climax, will almost be done with the talkie portions, and he will follow with the shooting of song sequences. The commercial family entertainer is produced by BK Gangadhar.

The film features a major star cast, including Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Sampath Raj and Dhananjay in negative roles.

The other actors include Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar playing pivotal roles. The film has V Harikrishna scoring the music and Vijay Milton as the cinematographer.