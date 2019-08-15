Upendra-Shashank’s upcoming film to start with a script pooja today

By Express News Service

Upendra’s next film with director Shashank will be officially started with a script pooja, which is being held on Thursday in the presence of associates and friends.

The makers of the film, made under the director’s home banner, Shashank Cinemas, have planned a grand muhurath on Upendra’s birthday (September 18), after which they are planning to roll with the yet-to-be-titled project.

Shashank has penned a unique subject for the Real Star, which is said to be a social drama, keeping in mind today’s scenario. This will be the director’s ninth film, and rumours are rife that he has approached Nishivika Naidu to play the female lead.

However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The model-turned-actor is now shooting for Gentleman, featuring Prajwal Devaraj and Ramarjuna, and a film alongside Anish Tejeshwar. Upendra, who was last seen in R Chandru’s directorial, I Love You, is currently shooting for D N Maurya’s Buddhivantha - a film produced by T R Chandrashekar under Crystal Paark Cinemas.