Bhinna to be the first Kannada film to release through online Channel Zee5

By Express News Service

In a bold move, director Adarsh H Eshwarappa has decided to go with the Hollywood and Bollywood trend of releasing his upcoming film on digital platforms instead of traditional theatres. Adarsh, whose first film was Shuddhi, will be releasing his second, Bhinna, via online channel Zee5.

While Kannada web series are slowly becoming popular in the industry, Adarsh will be the first from Sandalwood to make this move. The film, dedicated to legendary director Puttanna Kanagal features Paayal Radhakrishna, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Shashank Purushotham and Siddharth Madhyamika in the cast. While an official announcement will be made by Purple Rock Entertainers, the production house, our source tells us Bhinna - The Broken are different is likely to release in September. “The digital space is the way forward. Zee5 has liked the content of Bhinna and has acquired the rights of the film and the production has received double the amount they have spent,” our source says.

The psychological thriller which won the Best Screenplay Jury Award at the 9th Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards has no songs. The background score has been done by Jesse Clinton.