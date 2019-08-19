Gurunandan collaborates with Jayanna Combines for comedy entertainer

By Express News Service

Gurunandan, who is taking one project at a time, has signed his next. The upcoming film will have him working with the well-known production banner, Jayanna Combines, for the first time.

'Singha' director Vijay Kiran will be wielding the megaphone for the film. Gurunandan, who is attempting an out-and-out comedy, will team up with senior Sadhu Kokila, who is playing a parallel lead.

The first schedule of the shooting of the yet-to-be-titled project, produced by Jayanna and Bogendra, will start on Monday in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the team is in the process of finalising the rest of the star cast, including the heroine.

Gurunandan, who came in the limelight with his role of '1st Rank Raju', has completed shooting for Deepak Maduvanahalli’s 'Raju James Bond', which is now in the post-production stages.