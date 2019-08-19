Home Entertainment Kannada

Gurunandan collaborates with Jayanna Combines for comedy entertainer

Gurunandan, who came in the limelight with his role of '1st Rank Raju', has completed shooting for Deepak Maduvanahalli’s 'Raju James Bond', which is now in the post-production stages.

Published: 19th August 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Jayanna with actor Gurunandan.

Producer Jayanna with actor Gurunandan.

By Express News Service

Gurunandan, who is taking one project at a time, has signed his next. The upcoming film will have him working with the well-known production banner, Jayanna Combines, for the first time.

'Singha' director Vijay Kiran will be wielding the megaphone for the film. Gurunandan, who is attempting an out-and-out comedy, will team up with senior Sadhu Kokila, who is playing a parallel lead.

The first schedule of the shooting of the yet-to-be-titled project, produced by Jayanna and Bogendra, will start on Monday in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the team is in the process of finalising the rest of the star cast, including the heroine.

Gurunandan, who came in the limelight with his role of '1st Rank Raju', has completed shooting for Deepak Maduvanahalli’s 'Raju James Bond', which is now in the post-production stages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurunandan Jayanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
Video
WATCH: Speeding MUV rams into eatery in Bangalore, seven injured
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp