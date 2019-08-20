Home Entertainment Kannada

'KISS' gets Dhruva Sarja’s voice

A P Arjun, who is also venturing into production, is presenting the film to the censor board on Tuesday.

A still from KISS.

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja, who made his debut with A P Arjun’s directorial, Addhuri, has lent his voice for the director’s upcoming film, KISS. The film stars newcomers Virat and Sreeleela.

The voice recording by the Action Prince, which was done last week, will be used in the upcoming trailer, as the actor narrates the opening line in the film from the director’s point of view.

Arjun, who is also venturing into production, is presenting the film to the censor board on Tuesday. KISS will be one of the films looking for a September 27 release. The film has Dattanna playing an important role.

The music of KISS has been scored by V Harikrishna while cinematography has been handled by AJ Shetty.

