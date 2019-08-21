Manoranjan’s Prarambha teaser to be out on August 23

By Express News Service

Prarambha, Manu Kalyadi’s directorial debut featuring Manoranjan in the lead role has got a boost with Darshan’s voice-over for the teaser, which will now be released on August 23. The Challenging Star’s voice will also be used in the film at various intervals, as well as the climax.

This is Manoranjan’s third outing, after Saheba and Bruhaspati. Prarambha has Manoranjan playing an artist’s role, which has two shades. Newbie, Keeti Kalkeri is paired opposite the actor. It is now in the post-production stages.

The team is also gearing up for an audio launch, which they plan to organise in September, followed by the film’s release. Made under the banner of Jensuri Thansha Productions, Prarambha has Suresh Babu’s cinematography and Prajwal Pai’s music.