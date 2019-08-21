Home Entertainment Kannada

Manoranjan’s Prarambha teaser to be out on August 23

Prarambha has Manoranjan playing an artist’s role, which has two shades and newbie, Keeti Kalkeri is paired opposite the actor.

Published: 21st August 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Manoranjan

Manoranjan

By Express News Service

Prarambha, Manu Kalyadi’s directorial debut featuring Manoranjan in the lead role has got a boost with Darshan’s voice-over for the teaser, which will now be released on August 23. The Challenging Star’s voice will also be used in the film at various intervals, as well as the climax.

This is Manoranjan’s third outing, after Saheba and Bruhaspati. Prarambha has Manoranjan playing an artist’s role, which has two shades.  Newbie, Keeti Kalkeri is paired opposite the actor. It is now in the post-production stages.

The team is also gearing up for an audio launch, which they plan to organise in September, followed by the film’s release. Made under the banner of Jensuri Thansha Productions,  Prarambha has Suresh Babu’s cinematography and Prajwal Pai’s music.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoranjan Prarambha teaser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Video
P Chidambaram being taken away in a car by CBI officials. (Photo| Arun Thakur/ EPS)
INX media case: P Chidambaram arrested by CBI amid high drama in Delhi
Humane Express: Idli Paati - Chennai's own 80- year-old master chef
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp