‘My content helped me bring in well-known South Indian actors, Kishore and Priyamani’: Vinay Balaji

The thought of making his first feature film came to Vinay Balaji during his stint as a short filmmaker. Nanna Prakara was born as a result of an incident that gave rise to the crime thriller. The director told City Express that he has based it on the concept of Karma, and that the content helped him bring in established stars like Kishore and Priayamani on board along with Mayuri.

“The phrase, ‘what goes around, comes around,’ can be considered positive or negative. How you treat people is the way you will be treated by someone else. The impact of a small mistake, if neglected, can be a cause of bigger damage to another person’s life — and that is the subject of Nanna Prakara, told from a different point of view. The subject is multidimensional, with three stories running parallel. One incident gets connected to another, and that leads to crime,” explains Vinay, who has been a visual effects student, and worked for some time as VFX artist at Shah Rukh Khan’s company, Red Chillies Entertainment, before taking up the role of an assistant editor.

According to Vinay, the film gains strength since two well-known South Indian actors—Priyamani and Kishore — are part of his first film. “I didn’t have anybody other than Priyamani in mind, and I had given narration only to her. In fact, I didn’t mind waiting for a couple of months for her to complete her prior commitments, before we went ahead with the shoot. For me, only she could do justice to the character of Dr Amrutha. Secondly, donning police uniform has become normal for Kishore’s on-screen persona. However, even though the actor will dress in khaki, he will have a different role to play in Nanna Prakara,” says Vinay, who wanted to show two shades of love - mature and raw - in the film. “For the latter, Mayuri has played the character of Vismaya,” he says.

Vinay is not perturbed over the delay in the making, and its release with five other films. “Hiccups is something that any first-time director would face, and I am no different. The film, which has seven producers, was kept on hold because of financial reasons. Also, the rules of the animal welfare board put me in trouble. After I presented the CD to them, the permission I got from the board to shoot with a dog involved deletion of four shots. This led to the changes in the screenplay, and further caused the film’s delay. However, I made sure not to disturb the content, and I am out to tell a fresh story,” he adds.

Vinay wants to make use of his education as a visual effect artist, and his next film will be completely based on VFX. “I want to bring a change in filmmaking and technically, make some noise with visual effects, for which discussions are on,” he said.