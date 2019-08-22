Home Entertainment Kannada

Fan admiration is very important in an actor’s life, says Adhvithi Shetty

As Adhvithi Shetty gears up for the release of her third outing, she talks to City Express about how the film tells us about the popularity that actors enjoy among different kinds of fans. 

Actor Adhvithi Shetty

By Express News Service

Being an actor calls for a certain amount of love and admiration from fans, whether the star achieves fame on the silver screen or television.

A similar situation is portrayed by Adhvithi Shetty in her upcoming film, Fan, directed by Darshith Balavalli.

As the actor gears up for the release of her third outing, she talks to City Express about how the film tells us about the popularity that actors enjoy among different kinds of fans. 

“I play an innocent and crazy fan of a serial, especially the hero, and my dream is to meet him once,” says Adhvithi, adding that this is something that most actors experience. “Currently, I am not a follower of daily soaps, but I was part of a teleserial for a year.

Being an artiste, it feels good when people come over to talk to us. Like fans, we too experience good vibes when we meet them, and that feeling is very different.

I remember I played a doctor, who was composed and calm, in a serial. So wherever I would go, people expected me to be the same. Somehow, everyone now wants me to keep the smiling face,” she says. 

Almost all the actors in the Fan cast have worked in different TV serials, including director Dharshith, who worked on the small screen for 14 years.

“Today, people have become addicted to teleserials, and it has become a source of entertainment. In general, I am sure, actors who are part of movies or serials would find an innocent fan like me,” says Adhvithi, who feels that fan admiration is important in an actor’s life. “It’s a happy moment when fans admire and acknowledge your work. That’s how this film makes it different in terms of content,” she says. 

The tough task about Fan for Adhvithi was dubbing in the Uttara Kannada dialect. “I always knew there existed a place like Uttara Karnakata, but not Uttara Kannada.

Here, the dialect of the Kannada language is very different, and it was a huge task for me to dub for these portions,” she reveals.

With Aryan Gowda playing the lead, along with Samiksha, the film has a lot of surprising elements. Viewers will see a glimpse of legendary actor Shankar Nag, whose voice has also been used in parts, which is the film’s highlight, says Adhvithi.

