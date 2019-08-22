First lyrical video of Srujan Lokesh’s 'Ellide Illeethanka' to be unveiled on August 25

By Express News Service

The first teaser of Srujan Lokesh’s upcoming film, 'Ellide Illeethanka', which was released on August 20, has caught viewers’ attention, and has since been trending on the social media. The film has been made under the actor’s home banner, Lokesh Production.

The title is based on a song from his father’s Lokesh’s film, 'Ellindalo Bandavaru'. The romantic comedy, that features Hariprriya opposite the Talking Star, is directed by Tejasvi. The makers will now be unveiling the first lyrical video on August 25.

Arjun Janya, who is working with Srujan for the first time, has composed four songs while HC Venu was the cameraman. The film is now in the post-production stage.



'Ellide Illeethanka' also features Girija Lokesh, Thara, Yashas Surya, Avinash, Mandya Ramesh, Tabla Nani, Sadhu Kokila and Sihi Kahi Chandru, among others.