Home Entertainment Kannada

First lyrical video of Srujan Lokesh’s 'Ellide Illeethanka' to be unveiled on August 25

The first teaser of Srujan Lokesh’s upcoming film, Ellide Illeethanka, which was released on August 20, has caught viewers’ attention, and has since been trending on the social media.

Published: 22nd August 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Srujan Lokesh and Harripriya in Ellide Illeethanka.

Srujan Lokesh and Harripriya in Ellide Illeethanka.

By Express News Service

The first teaser of Srujan Lokesh’s upcoming film, 'Ellide Illeethanka', which was released on August 20, has caught viewers’ attention, and has since been trending on the social media. The film has been made under the actor’s home banner, Lokesh Production.

The title is based on a song from his father’s Lokesh’s film, 'Ellindalo Bandavaru'. The romantic comedy, that features Hariprriya opposite the Talking Star, is directed by Tejasvi. The makers will now be unveiling the first lyrical video on August 25.

Arjun Janya, who is working with Srujan for the first time, has composed four songs while HC Venu was the cameraman. The film is now in the post-production stage.

'Ellide Illeethanka' also features Girija Lokesh, Thara, Yashas Surya, Avinash, Mandya Ramesh, Tabla Nani, Sadhu Kokila and Sihi Kahi Chandru, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srujan Lokesh Ellide Illeethanka Arjun Janya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
Video
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp