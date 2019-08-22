Home Entertainment Kannada

Manaroopa artist poster explores Karadi Guhe 

The film Manaroopa stars Dileep Kumar, Anusha Rao, Nisha BR, Aryana and Shivaprasad.

By Express News Service

Manaroopa makers have come up with the latest artist poster, which explores Karadi Guhe.

Director Kiran Hegde is proud that the psychological crime thriller will be the first Kannada film made entirely in a dense forest of the Uttara Kannada district. 

“The artist poster shows the key characters —five friends — taking a trip to the forest, and the entire story takes place in 48 hours,  Manaroopa captures the mindset of narcissists and the role of Gumma, and its presence,” he says, adding that it will be an enthralling experience for the audience. 

The film stars Dileep Kumar, Anusha Rao, Nisha BR, Aryana and Shivaprasad. Music has been composed by Sarvanna, and cinematography is by Govinda Raj.

