Sathish Ninasam, Vijayaprasad’s film to  take off soon

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

That Sathish Ninasam, director Vijayaprasad and producer Prasanna are teaming up for a film was earlier reported by City Express. The film is now confirmed, and muhurath is likely to take place on August 28.



The trio came together for a film, titled Ganesh Medicals.



However, according to a source, they are now planning to go with another subject, which is yet to be disclosed.

Sathish, in his last interview with CE, had expressed his excitement of working with Vijayaprasad, mentioning that the director’s content-driven stories and dialogues have been his strength.



While Vijayaprasad and Prasanna have earlier collaborated for Neer Dose, this is the first time Sathish will be getting associated with the producer.

Vijayaprasad is currently busy shooting for Totarpuri, which stars Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva.



Sathish has completed shooting for Brahmachari, directed by Chandra Mohan, which is now in the post-production stages. The actor also has Godhra in pipeline, for which he has to shoot a song.