Home Entertainment Kannada

Sathish Ninasam, Vijayaprasad’s film to  take off soon

While Vijayaprasad and Prasanna have earlier collaborated for Neer Dose, this is the first time Sathish will be getting associated with the producer. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sathish, Vijayaprasad and Prasanna's trio came together in Ganesh Medicals

Sathish, Vijayaprasad and Prasanna's trio came together in Ganesh Medicals

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

That Sathish Ninasam, director Vijayaprasad and producer Prasanna are teaming up for a film was earlier reported by City Express. The film is now confirmed, and muhurath is likely to take place on August 28.
 
The trio came together for a film, titled Ganesh Medicals.

However, according to a source, they are now planning to go with another subject, which is yet to be disclosed.

Sathish, in his last interview with CE, had expressed his excitement of working with Vijayaprasad, mentioning that the director’s content-driven stories and dialogues have been his strength.

While Vijayaprasad and Prasanna have earlier collaborated for Neer Dose, this is the first time Sathish will be getting associated with the producer. 

Vijayaprasad is currently busy shooting for Totarpuri, which stars Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva.

Sathish has completed shooting for Brahmachari, directed by Chandra Mohan, which is now in the post-production stages. The actor also has Godhra in pipeline, for which he has to shoot a song. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Medicals Vijayaprasad Sathish Ninasam Prasanna Neer Dose

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
Video
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp