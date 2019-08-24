Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannadave Satya Kannadave Nitya: Puneeth Rajkumar sings for 'Geetha'

The Ganesh-starrer explores Gokak agitation; a special touch is provided by the Power Star lending his voice for a song.

Published: 24th August 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ganesh and Puneeth Rajkumar (R)

By Express News Service

Kanandave Satya, Kannadave Nitya... this song from Ganesh-starrer Geetha has been sung by Puneeth Rajkumar, and lends a lot of relevance and special touch to the film. The film, directed by Vijay Naagendra, explores the Gokak agitation episode of the early 1980s for the first time on silver screen. It was an issue to which Dr Rajkumar had given his support.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Santhosh Ananddram. Dedicated to all Kannadigas, this episode gets a power boost with Puneeth’s voice.

The song, recorded a couple of days ago, is a fast number composed by Anup Reubens. The film will have Ganesh’s character carrying the shadow of Shankar Nag. It consists of six songs. The makers are planning to unveil the music album soon, and the first single will be Kannadave Satya Kanandave Nitya. 

The film, made under the actor’s banner Golden Films in association with producer Syed Salaam Geetha, features Parvathy Arun, Prayaga Martin with  Shanvi Srivastava playing an important role. Cinematography is by Sreesha Kuduvalli. The team is targeting a September 27 release, and is working on post-production now. 

