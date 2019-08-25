Easier to get a break in South Indian film industries than Bollywood: 'Pailwan' actress Akanksha Singh

By IANS

MUMBAI: There is a lot of competition in Bollywood, especially from insiders, and for a new actor, it is relatively easier to foray the South film industries, feels actress Aakanksha Singh, who has worked in both places.

"There is a lot of acceptance there (in the south). Honestly, there is so much competition in Bollywood -- so many people belonging to the industry who get work easily. For an outsider, it is difficult to sustain or to get in. If you talk about the South, they are very welcoming. They can make you a star in one day, but I wouldn't say it is easy because for that acceptance to come you have to work hard, especially if it is not your language," she told IANS.

Aakanksha Singh is a popular name in the television industry and has just started making her presence felt in the world of films. The Jaipur-born actress has done a couple of Telugu films, apart from the Hindi movie "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

She is now set to make her debut in Kannada films with "Pailwan". The film co-stars Kannada superstar Sudeep and Suniel Shetty, and is directed by S. Krishna. Apart from Kannada, the film will also release in Hindi (as "Pehlwan"), Tamil and Telugu.

Comparing Bollywood with the South industries, the actress said: "I think the only difference is they (the South) are very systematic and always on time. Shoot starts and gets over on time. If a certain budget is set for the day, not a single extra penny is spent. Talking about Bollywood, I haven't done much work here, but when I was working with Dharma Productions in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the experience as a team was very nice."

The actress opened up on her role in the "Pehlwaan", saying: "My character Rukmini is very emotional. You will get to see two shades of the same character in the film's first and second half. It is a very good part. It's like two different people in one person. The story talks about how her life's journey changes her as a person."

Aakanksha Singh with Sudeep. (Photo | facebook)

In "Pailwan", Aakanksha Singh got a chance to work with Suniel Shetty for the first time. She says Suniel is the nicest person she has ever met. "He is very nice and chilled out. He looks very serious, but he is not. If you get to know him, you will understand how he is. He is the nicest person I have met. I didn't have the feeling that I am working with a superstar, he is so humble," said the actress.

"Pailwan" is set to hit the theatres on September 12.

